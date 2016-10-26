Bananas and shrimp show progress in summits and forums

The two most important non-oil exporting products of the country, bananas, and shrimp demonstrate their latest technological developments focused on cutting costs to be more competitive in the different markets they reach, in two events held in Guayaquil.

In the Simon Bolivar Convention Center, the VII Banana World Summit, organized by the Association of Zamorano University Graduates of the Coast, the Association of Graduates of the Earth University-Ecuador and Exploplaza, brings together about 40 exhibitors and more than 20 experts on technology, exports, nutrition, markets, and regulations.

Ivan Navarro, a commercial supervisor of Plastigama, one of the exhibiting companies, highlighted the technological advances in inputs and machinery seeking to optimize resources such as energy and water, like irrigation systems, through which fertilizers are applied more precisely.

The optimization of resources is also one of the attractive issues in the Aquaexpo 2016 and the XVIII Ecuadorian Aquaculture Conference taking place at the Hilton Colon Hotel, organized by the National Chamber of Aquaculture (CNA) and the Escuela Superior Politecnica del Litoral (ESPOL).

Jose Antonio Camposano, chief executive of the CNA, highlighted the technicalization applied by some shrimp farms, to reduce costs by implementing improvements in areas such as nutrition, that counteract evils such as the early mortality syndrome.

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/26/nota/ 5874682/banano-camaron- muestran-avances-cumbres-foros