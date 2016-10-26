Ecuador Chequea, a thermometer of lies at election time
The verification exercise works as follows: journalists track the sentences to be issued, especially in academic spaces. That material will be put into context with the team of the candidate in question. The same will be subsequently confronted with the official and academic databases and studied with analysts and relevant academics to have a “more global” read of the speech. That is, it is not is checked in real time.
Ivan Flores states that “there is no concern about the rush because these issues deserve further analysis.” However, in the case of a debate between the candidates, they intend to do exercises that approximate to the live verification.
Source: http://expreso.ec/