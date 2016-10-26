Ecuador Chequea, a thermometer of lies at election time

Do not believe electoral stories. Under this premise Ecuador Cheque is born, the first web for data verification in the country. During the election campaign for the elections of 2017 a group of four journalists, academic institutions, civil society organizations and analysts confirm the accuracy of the information provided by presidential candidates.

On October 26, the ecuadorchequea.com website will be online. Ivan Flores, Sandra de la Cadena, Gabriel Narvaez and Irene Larraz will follow the electoral calendar to determine whether the data of the Carondelet palace hopefuls use in their campaign speeches are true or false.

The verification exercise works as follows: journalists track the sentences to be issued, especially in academic spaces. That material will be put into context with the team of the candidate in question. The same will be subsequently confronted with the official and academic databases and studied with analysts and relevant academics to have a “more global” read of the speech. That is, it is not is checked in real time.

Ivan Flores states that “there is no concern about the rush because these issues deserve further analysis.” However, in the case of a debate between the candidates, they intend to do exercises that approximate to the live verification.

