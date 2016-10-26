Jaime Nebot and Joaquin, the first to hop on La Perla de Guayaquil
The mayor also introduced Joaquin Pino, an 8-year-old student at the German school. A few days ago, his mother had written a letter to the mayor telling him that his son’s dream was to be the first person to ride the Ferris wheel. The mayor immediately took him in his arms and told the attendees that at that moment, the child would get on with him in the first round.
The mayor was accompanied by Domenica Tabacchi, Deputy Mayor of Guayaquil; Gloria Gallardo, president of the Municipal Public Company for Tourism, Civic Development, and International Relations; Luzmila Nicolalde, Councillor of the Municipality of Guayaquil, among other authorities.
Source: http://www.eluniverso.