Narcotics police seized 616 kilos of cocaine bound to Belgium

Antinarcotics agents seized 616 kilos of cocaine that were about to be sent to Belgium, which has risen to almost 60 tons of drugs seized in the year, said Tuesday the Interior Ministry.

According to the report, the drug was found in a shipment of bananas for export, into a vehicle that was heading to the southern seaport of Guayaquil, an action in which four people were arrested.

It added that apart from cocaine agents seized counterfeited and original security seals, the cell phones of the suspects, communication equipment and anchorage for the delivery of the alkaloid at its destination.

Ecuador is used by Colombian and Peruvian drug cartels as a collection center and departure point for cocaine mainly to the United States and Europe.

So far this year about 60 tons of drugs have been seized in Ecuador, mainly cocaine. During 2015 the security forces confiscated 70.16 tons of drugs.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/25/nota/ 5874793/policia- antinarcoticos-decomiso-616- kilos-cocaina-que-iba-belgica