Process for the delegation of the port is challenged in Manta

The coordinator of the Inter-Agency Committee of Manta, Lucia Fernandez, challenged the International Public Competition, Design, Financing, Equipment, Running Additional Works, Operation, and Maintenance of the International Terminal Port Authority of Manta, for “violating legal provisions.”

According to her, “the right to the legal certainty, guaranteed in Article 82 of the Constitution, has been violated by changing the specifications in numerous occasions, causing extensions of time and changes in the rules established, made public and accepted by the bidder.” The leader invokes the nullity “for omitting constitutional, legal and regulatory provisions in the procedures, mainly the violation of the right to legal certainty and citizen participation; as well as the provisions of the Port Development Act.” Miguel Angel Garcia, manager of the Port Authority, received the letter. The Government has approved the process, and on November 28 it will start the fifth and final phase.

He recalled that a delegation undertook an attractive plan, based on the decree which set that the rules provide for the partnership between the public body and private companies, as a form of delegation of exceptional projects.

