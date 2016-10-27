8 Andean ideas that promise to improve the quality of life

Bayer, a global research company, focused on the “Life Sciences” and providing a better life to the world with the help of technology in the development of products and solutions, gathered last week in Peru the eight winners of the third edition Bayer Young Innovators Community (BYCI).

Daily Expreso went to the neighboring country to learn first hand these eight personalities, representatives of Ecuador, Venezuela, Peru and Colombia, and their proposals to make a meaningful difference in each of their countries. Among these, David Sandoval and Carlos Mora, both from Quito, and students at the University of the Armed Forces (ESPE).

The 2016 convocation was conducted through byci.bayer.com in the first half of the year and out of a total of 450 projects, the two best per country were chosen in September.

The ages of those elected ranges between 18 and 26 years old, and were rewarded with economic investment and mentorships to realize their ideas, in addition to the trip to Peru, where they participated in the forum “Innovation for a better life,” and visits to various research centers.

According to Romina Solari, Coordinator of Communications at Bayer and host of the meeting, BYCI seeks to encourage and reward, every year, the creativity of young people in the Andean region and create opportunities to make visible their proposals.

A website to directly connect farmers with their customers, a device to improve learning for children with autism and a system to turn recycling into a business, are some of the projects that were born of the third BYCI generation and already benefit hundreds of people from their trial stages.

