Attorney General´s trial will pass through a filter within AP

A subcommittee of the parliamentary bloc of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party will analyze the convenience and motivation of an impeachment trial against Attorney General Galo Chiriboga, for an alleged breach of duty in the judicial process that investigates the former Minister of Hydrocarbons, Carlos P.

This was decided by the AP block, Tuesday night, while deciding that the subcommission would be integrated by Mauro Andino, Marisol Penafiel, Gilberto Guamangate, Christian Viteri and Gina Godoy.

“These events have shocked us; we can not stand acts of corruption,” Andino said on tax instruction for an alleged crime of bribery that reaches the former minister, and former manager of Petroecuador, Alex B.

The legislator recalled that Carlos P. appeared before the Justice Committee and that this “was more than enough” to order his detention for investigative purposes.

Opponents Luis Fernando Torres (PSC) and Magali Orellana (PK) considered that the AP announcement for prosecuting Chiriboga is a “media show” to “delay the (judicial) investigation.”

Yesterday Congresswoman Mae Montano (CREO) staged a sit-in near the building of the Attorney General´s Office.

Accompanied by militants carrying banners and posters, Montano called for the resignation of Chiriboga.

The alluded one replied that citizens have the “full right” to manifest, but said that the sit-in brought together “very few people.”

He also agreed to go to the Assembly, given the impeachment process.

“We are confident that we acted under the law, and did the job we had to do,” he said.



Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/10/27/nota/ 5876353/juicio-fiscal-pasara- filtro-dentro-ap