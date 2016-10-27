Four earthquakes strike fear into Manabi inhabitants again

After several weeks of calm, following the last earthquake of April 16 and its aftershocks, on Wednesday night and early Thursday, Manabi inhabitants felt fright again.

This time, at least four earthquakes alerted the population near midnight Wednesday and early Thursday.

The strongest movement was the one recorded at 23:45, with a magnitude of 4.5 degrees, according to a report by the Geophysics Institute of the National Polytechnic School, at a depth of 5.16 kilometers, relatively shallow, which made it feel more intense.

The other two movements registered at dawn had magnitudes of 3.5 and 3.8 degrees.

And at 6:12 on Thursday, a new quake was felt in Manabi. The movement had an intensity of 3.5 degrees, at a depth of 5 kilometers, in the Jaramijo area.

According to reports from residents, the movement caused fright and uncertainty throughout the morning, but significant damage or casualties have not been reported.

