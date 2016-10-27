Quito has a map of sound heritage

They were months of hard work. And the results of a research team that conducted the registration of the different manifestations and expressions of sound heritage, finally returned to Quito part of its history.

The Registry of Intangible Cultural Heritage identified the manifestations of intangible assets, in an orderly and systematized way.

This constitutes the basis for the development of diagnostics and to propose research lines which preserve this important legacy that is part of the construction of the memory of the city and the Metropolitan District.

Festivals, music, legends, gastronomy, traditional games, among other aspects, were investigated, evaluated and documented.

In the research on the ‘intangible assets’ it was evidenced that there are 174 cultural events at risk, with a high sensitivity to change, i.e., the 34.67% of the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) of the Metropolitan District of Quito could disappear, as many ICH bearers are seniors and with their death their knowledge, skills, and practices could be lost.

Among others, 27 bands of a rich heritage, two folk singers, 16 musical expressions of sacred music and 29 dance manifestations were identified.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/quito-tiene-su- mapa-de-patrimonio-sonoro- HK804779



