Seven presidential hopefuls

There is a variant in the elections of 2017. The latest moves and political alliances have undermined a space in the document of the candidates who aspire to occupy the presidency.

The agreement between the Democratic Center movement, led by Jimmy Jairala, and the Democratic Left (ID) party, led by Paco Moncayo, provoked several reactions. First, it set the distance between Jairala and government party Alianza PAIS, besides leaving him out the Unidos Front, which groups organizations allied to Alianza PAIS. But it also it marked the first change in the ballot. This is candidate Paul Olsen, who also broke away from the Democratic Center.

In addition to the Democratic Center, Moncayo has the backing of the National Collective Agreement for Change, which includes groups such as Pachakutik, Popular Unity, among others. Meanwhile, Alvaro Noboa confirms his sixth presidential nomination.

The ballot also includes former State Attorney General, Washington Pesantez, representing the Ecuadorian Union; Abdala Bucaram, representing Fuerza Ecuador; the binomial Lenin Moreno and Jorge Glas, representing Alianza PAIS; Guillermo Lasso and Andres Paez, the binomial of the CREO party and the candidate for the Christian Social Party -Madera de Guerrero (PSC), Cynthia Viteri.

Source: http://www.ecuavisa. com/articulo/noticias/ politica/206901-siete- candidatos-conforman-papeleta- electoral-presidencial