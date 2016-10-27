The local cattle herd improves with 2,151 imported cattle

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (Magap) which drives in the country the Plan of Cattle Repopulation and Genetic Improvement, so far imported 2,151 cows from Paraguay (2000) and the United States (151) of Brahman, Braford, Brangus and Nellore breeds. Undersecretary of Livestock Margoth Hernandez said that the adaptation of the livestock is optimal since mortality is not even 1%.

“Of that percentage, causes are snakes bites or falls, so that losses are minimal concerning the number of imported animals.” The head of the Magap, Javier Ponce, who highlighted the rapid and efficient environmental adaptation of the Paraguayan cattle, agrees with this since “there was virtually no mortality, while the US cattle, whose effects were impressive, death problems were not worrying.”

The Cattle Repopulation Plan democratizes access to this animal genetics among small and medium-sized livestock producers. Therefore Hernandez stressed that “this is an opportunity to produce high-quality meat.”

