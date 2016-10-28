A little over a million dollars has been spent, says Lenin Moreno

The presidential candidate of the Alianza PAIS (AP) party, Lenin Moreno, said that “a little over a million dollars has been spent” during the three years of his stay in Geneva as a special envoy of the United Nations (UN) for disabled people, a single allocation of $ 1.6 million by the Ecuadorian State.

In a supporting event to his candidacy, organized by the National Union of Executive Taxi Drivers of Ecuador (Unatec), at a hotel in the capital, the hopeful reported yesterday that he lived in an apartment of 200 square meters, 100 occupied by him and the other 100 for his office, located on a tire repair shop.

“Humans can be perverse,” Moreno said after rejecting comments that assured he would have lived in “a palace” and would have transported in a Rolls-Royce while recognizing that Geneva is an expensive city, but it was elected as it is the “capital of human rights.”

He reported that his work report will be delivered to the UN Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon next week and then will release it to the media. On the report of the National Audit Office on the issue, he added that all the information has been submitted, but if he has to submit additional evidence he will be willing to do so.

On the distancing of the National Federation of Cooperatives of Public Passengers Transport of Ecuador (Fenacotip) and the Government for economic defaults, Moreno asked for some tolerance and waiting because they will “fully” comply.