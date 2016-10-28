BREAKING NEWS

Alianza PAIS analyzes a possible impeachment against Attorney General Chiriboga in a “war room.”

The meeting of the Assembly members of Alianza Pais to analyze the actions of the Attorney General of Ecuador, Galo Chiriboga, and the possibility of impeaching him to remove him lasted four hours, said Blanca Arguello, Legislator of the AP party, who also revealed the formation of a ‘war room” to analyze him.
The “war room” will be composed of the president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, the president of the Assembly, Gabriela Rivadeneira, and the Minister of Politics, Paola Pabon.
According to Arguello, quoted by Daily El Comercio, in this instance, “the admissibility of impeachment and political involvement or benefit it would have for the candidates” is analyzed. No details of the meeting are known.
The so-called “war room” was about to analyze the report of the Commission of Justice on the Panama Papers and other information related to corruption in Petroecuador. In particular with regard to the repowering of the Esmeraldas refinery, for which former Minister of Hydrocarbons, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, is accused of receiving bribes to procure contracts.

