New legal actions against Carlos Pareja

Publicado el 28 Oct 2016
Lawyers of the Bar of Pichincha add to criticism against Attorney General Galo Chiriboga. For them, the indictment against Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli and Alex Bravo, for bribery and illicit enrichment, is a prize.
Why? Ramiro Garcia, president of the guild of lawyers, ensures these are misdemeanors when there is a more severe criminal offense: money laundering. This offense is punishable by 10 to 13 years of imprisonment.

He explained at a press conference that the crimes of illicit enrichment and bribery have penalties of up to 10 years in prison. Therefore, the defendants can benefit from the abbreviated procedure and reduce their sentences. “We believe that this is not a mistake, we think that this is deliberate,” he said.
Along with the lawyer’s board, García had submitted at Attorney General´s office, the indictment of money laundering against former officials of Petroecuador and called for a new investigation to be opened.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/petroecuador-abogados-corrupcion-quito-CN807501



