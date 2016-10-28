Petroecuador: agents investigate if prosecuted people donated goods

The house is within one of the most exclusive residential areas of Cumbayá, a sector located in the east of Quito. Its cost exceeds USD 600 000. For a week now, access to that property is restricted. The guards say that only the prosecution staff can access it. The house belongs to Humberto G., one of the nine people with Interpol red notice by the network of corruption within Petroecuador. His house is now one of 15 properties that Judge Karen Matamoros ordered to be seized last Friday. Other goods were seized in Quito, Guayaquil, and Esmeraldas.

Interior Minister Jose Serrano and Justice Minister Ledy Zuniga claimed not knowing the values of the properties but warned that these were “real mansions” with high prices. In the investigation carried out by the police, it was also detected that the goods were “donated or sold” to third parties or relatives. Therefore, it is investigated whether there are possible figureheads behind this.

Another property listed is the home of former Minister of Hirdrocarburos Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, who is a fugitive. The former official’s house is in an exclusive development in Samborondon. According to official data, only the land is valued at USD 200 000. Legislator Cristian Viteri, who investigates Pareja, says that architects consulted agree that the construction of the building could reach USD 500 000. That is a house that may be worth USD 700,000.

