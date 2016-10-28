Protests for the lack of jobs

Social organizations held yesterday the fourth day of protests in opposition to unemployment, corruption, and protection of the social security.

Mesias Tatamuez, of the CEDOCUT, said that the march was planned to protest against the dismissal of workers and the lack of prosecution of corruption cases. He clarified that this day is not given by the electoral situation, but to protest “against the high cost of essential goods” and “the lack of job opportunities.”

Jose Chusin, president of the Ecuadorian Federation of Municipal Workers, said that five unions in the country were called. This protest was replicated in other cities like Guayaquil and Cuenca. Days ago, Luis Chancay, of the Popular Front said that this would occur in the 24 provincial capitals of the country.

Nelson Erazo, of the UGTE, said that the fight against corruption is not of interest to the Government and that the only alternative left to the workers is the protest in the streets.

The lack of jobs is one reason to resume the demonstration because so far this year this is the fourth day of protests. The first was in March, then in May and most recently in August.

Erazo said that the crisis of electoral issue could not be detached and stated that the protest is not intended to support Paco Moncayo, of the National Agreement for Change party.

The march was scheduled on August 10, starting at the 10 de Agosto Avenue until the Santo Domingo Square. Protesters were guarded by agents of the National Police. During the protest traffic on one of the main streets of the historic center of Quito was stopped.

Pablo Serrano, of the FUT, announced that the protests would continue until there is a change in wage policies for workers, and the higher cost of living is curbed.

