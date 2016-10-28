Rafael Correa, Jorge Glas, and four officials were summoned to appear for alleged use of public resources in APconvention 

The judge of the Electoral Tribunal, Patricia Zambrano, ordered the appearance of six civil servants to a hearing test and trial for the alleged use of public resources in the broadcast of the Alianza PAIS convention by the public and seized media, on October 1st.

Those summoned are President Rafael Correa, Vice President Jorge Glas; Yuri Velasquez, president of TC Television; Ulises Alarcon, General Manager of Gama TV; Xavier Lasso Mendoza, General Manager of Ecuador TV; and Patricio Barriga, National Secretary of Telecommunications and representative of the public channel Tele Ciudadana.

Hearings will be held on November 3 at 10:00 in the TEC. The judge´s order reminded that by being at election time, these function dependencies work every day as normal, regardless of the festive Independence of Cuenca.

Also “the alleged offenders are prevented from not appearing on the day and hour set for the Oral Hearing and Judgment, this will be held in absentia.” TCE also asked the Public Defender’s six public defenders assigned if the accused do not have a lawyer.

