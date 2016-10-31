Actions against insurance companies
Executives of the industry had warned that the adoption of the law that regulates the prepaid medicine would generate an increase in costs of its plans and rates. Others, like Salud SA, announced that they would leave the corporate niche. The most controversial subject of the Law, in force since October 17, is the fifth general provision.
This compels prepaid health care companies and insurers to reimburse the IEES or the Ministry of Health when customers opt for care from public hospitals. The firms point out that this provision will generate an impact of USD 150 million a year. Meanwhile, the IESS has “almost ready” the software to collect the reimbursements. The scheme for the collection of this category will be defined in the regulations to be issued within 90 days.
Source: http://www.elcomercio.