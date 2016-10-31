Actions against insurance companies

The Superintendency of Control of Market Power is planning to announce today (October 31) the precautionary measures it will issue against prepaid medical enterprises in the country. On October 10 the Ecuadorian Institute of Social Security (IESS) requested measures to prevent that prepaid medical companies and insurers that offer health care policies increase their prices or leave the corporate segment.

Executives of the industry had warned that the adoption of the law that regulates the prepaid medicine would generate an increase in costs of its plans and rates. Others, like Salud SA, announced that they would leave the corporate niche. The most controversial subject of the Law, in force since October 17, is the fifth general provision.



This compels prepaid health care companies and insurers to reimburse the IEES or the Ministry of Health when customers opt for care from public hospitals. The firms point out that this provision will generate an impact of USD 150 million a year. Meanwhile, the IESS has “almost ready” the software to collect the reimbursements. The scheme for the collection of this category will be defined in the regulations to be issued within 90 days.

