Alex Bravo and Carlos Pareja received payments from 11 companies

Alleged commission payments to the “offshore” bank accounts of Alex Bravo and Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli total USD 11.7 million. This amount comes from 11 companies and four people who would be related to Petroecuador suppliers. The transactions are recorded in the International Criminal Assistance of Panama, that the Attorney General´s Office requested as part of a possible trial for bribery. Roalne CA, a firm domiciled in Venezuela, is the one that most money transferred to the account of Girbra, owned by Alex Bravo, president of Petroecuador.

Between 2014 and 2015 it made seven transfers by USD 3.9 million. Justifications contained in bank reports are similar: “provision of engineering services for the electrical substation of the Esmeraldas refinery.” But this company does not appear in the records consulted by the Superintendency of Companies or the Sercop, as a public contractor. In the National Procurement Service of Venezuela appears Roalne CA, but is disabled to provide State services. Its shareholders, surnamed Osteicoechea, are listed as directors of a firm of the same name, in Miami. BLC operator, a Panamanian company incorporated since July 4, 2006, instead paid $ 1.3 million. On February 15, 2007 a general power of this company was awarded to Sonia C., who was linked to the case.

