Border stores obtain supplies for this holiday

Publicado el 31 Oct 2016
tulcan-ecuadortimes
At least nine shops imported products from Colombia through the shopping basket products _ (a benefit that grant quotas to import without safeguards _ tariffs) for _ expectations due to the holiday and the vacation bridge that will last from 2 to 6 November.
Jorge Rosero Ditronics, a store that sells audio and video, will be supplied of merchandise until tomorrow to have a full stock of televisions and printers.
He expects to invest at least half of his quota of $ 33 thousand of the border basket to purchase new merchandise. Revenues are estimated at 15%.
Joffre Carvajal, salesman at “Comercial Segarra,” says restricting the nationalization of televisions and printers to travelers entering by land -which governs since last Tuesday- already has results, since they sell more televisions.
The customer preference is the 49-inch TV, 4K at the cost of $ 990. This restriction does not apply to the traders of Carchi, Orellana, Sucumbios, Loja and Huaquillas.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/31/nota/5884156/almacenes-fronterizos-se-abastecen-este-feriado



