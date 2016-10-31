Contracts for $ 223 million included signs of the PAIS party

Contracts for the construction and inspection of the Guasmo Sur and Mount Sinai hospitals total $ 223 million, according to documents of the Public Procurement Service (Sercop).

Construction contracts of both hospitals signed in February 2013 were signed by Juan Carlos Checa, director of the Institute for Procurement and Construction (ICO), and Yang Liang, representative of the Chinese company CAMC Engineering Co. Ltd.

According to the terms established in the respective contracts, the works should have been delivered two years ago, in 2014.

In both buildings, the current holder of the Procurement Service of Works, Sercob (formerly ICO), Salvador Jaramillo, the 1st presidential adviser in 2015, signed additional contracts. Thus, the Guasmo Sur hospital went from $ 85.4 million to $ 115.2 million; whereas Mount Sinai rose from $ 75.3 million to $ 101.7 million. The audit of Guasmo Sur hospital went from $ 2.8 to $ 4 million.

In the original contracts of the two hospitals, signs of the PAIS brand for an individual value of $ 126.541 were included; Total signs totaled $ 253,000, according to the documents.

A month ago, Daily El Universo requested an interview with the Sercob to address the terms and details of the work, but it was not granted. “The contractor is the Sercob, we must receive a work now,” said the coordinator of the zone 8 of the MSP, Eduardo Sandoval.

