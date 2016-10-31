Escort of Vice President Jorge Glas asked not to take pictures

The security guard of Vice President Jorge Glas demanded to delete the two photos journalist of Daily El Universo Xavier Reyes took of him during the Metallica concert, held in Quito, last Saturday.

While the attention was on the show, sometimes some attendees chanted Out Correa, out! Referring to the ban on wearing belts and the political situation.

When the journalist who covered the concert came to photograph Glas, members of security asked him to leave the place. Minutes later, one of them revised his credentials and took away his cell phone, then handed it back and ordered to delete the photos, with the arguments that supposedly minors can not be photographed (that, in fact, accompanied the vice president) and that was a personal activity, even though it was a public spectacle.

The photos were deleted from the phone but remained stored in a cloud.

The show had begun at 21:50 and at 23:44, Glas and his group left the place without generating more attention.



