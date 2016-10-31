BREAKING NEWS

31 Oct 2016
For the first time, Puerto Bolivar received an international cruise

For the first time, an international cruise with tourists arrived on Sunday to Puerto Bolivar, where foreign tourists disembarked to visit some parts of El Oro province.

The governor of El Oro, Carlos Zambrano, welcomed captain Margoth Ehlin, the crew and the tourists of the Silver Expedition with whom made a toast for this achievement.

After the welcome, at least 130 American and European tourists visited the Buenaventura Reserve in Piñas.

Towards Guayaquil

The cruise will continue tonight its route, so Monday morning, around 06:30 it will dock at the port of Guayaquil.

The boat arrives with about 250 tourists, including Americans, Canadians, and Australians. The Municipality of Guayaquil will hold a reception for visitors with Guayaquil music, folk dancing and the band of the Metropolitan Police of Guayaquil.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/30/nota/5884276/primera-vez-puerto-bolivar-recibio-crucero-internacional

The boat arrives with about 250 tourists, including Americans, Canadians, and Australians. The Municipality of Guayaquil will hold a reception for visitors with Guayaquil music, folk dancing and the band of the Metropolitan Police of Guayaquil.

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/10/30/nota/5884276/primera-vez-puerto-bolivar-recibio-crucero-internacional



