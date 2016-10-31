Properties of people linked to the Esmeraldas refinery case are seized

Three luxury properties and a plot of land were taken in the second phase of the Black Gold Operation, executed by the National Police. According to reports of the Interior Ministry, the operation was conducted the night of October 28, 2016, in different areas of Quito and Guayaquil. The actions were released by Jose Serrano, head of this State agency on his Twitter account.

He also indicates that these properties belong to several of those involved in the case of the Esmeraldas refinery, in which 17 people, including Hydrocarbons Minister and former Manager of Petroecuador, Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, are being investigated for bribery. Eight preventive detentions were issued; meanwhile, Pareja left the country on September 28, 2016, with destination to Spain, so the authorities issued an Interpol red notice.

One of the properties seized by the agents of the Anti-crime Investigation Unit (UIAD) along with the staff of Money Laundering (ULA) and the Intervention and Rescue Group (GIR) is a high-end home, located in Cumbayá, in the Valley of Tumbaco. That house belongs to Glenda M., one of the eight people involved in the case of an alleged corruption network. The three-storey building was uninhabited at the time of the operation, but there were signs that the inhabitants had removed most of the valuables. The property features swimming pools, gyms, different lounges and other amenities. Many items were packed and sheathed inside the rooms. It is estimated to be worth over two million dollars.

Glenda M. and her partner Ramiro L. owned a company that provided environmental services to Petroecuador. According to the coordination between the investigating agents and the Interpol, the current location of Glenda M. would be the US.

