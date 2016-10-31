Properties of people linked to the Esmeraldas refinery case are seized
One of the properties seized by the agents of the Anti-crime Investigation Unit (UIAD) along with the staff of Money Laundering (ULA) and the Intervention and Rescue Group (GIR) is a high-end home, located in Cumbayá, in the Valley of Tumbaco. That house belongs to Glenda M., one of the eight people involved in the case of an alleged corruption network. The three-storey building was uninhabited at the time of the operation, but there were signs that the inhabitants had removed most of the valuables. The property features swimming pools, gyms, different lounges and other amenities. Many items were packed and sheathed inside the rooms. It is estimated to be worth over two million dollars.
Glenda M. and her partner Ramiro L. owned a company that provided environmental services to Petroecuador. According to the coordination between the investigating agents and the Interpol, the current location of Glenda M. would be the US.
