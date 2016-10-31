BREAKING NEWS

The EU can not enter used goods into Ecuador

Publicado el 31 Oct 2016
Por :
ue-ecuadortimes
Ecuador gained immediate access (no fees) to the European market for all industrial products; however, the EU will have to wait until ten years to achieve something similar.

The agreement the country negotiated with that block, and which shall be signed on November 11, establishes certain limitations for the European industry which expects to export its products to the Ecuadorian market. 73% of the goods that enter the country will do so with zero duty, and the other 27% must be subjected to a tariff reduction that will end in 5, 7 and 10 years. In the group of products that will not pay taxes from 5 to 10 years are certain medicines, machinery, products of metal smelting and trucks; in the second group (7 years) are private vehicles, passenger vehicles, CKDs, tiles, colorants and plastic raw materials.

Moreover, Ecuador did not accept the EU proposal to export (cold) vehicles manufactured two years before the importation. Therefore, imports of cold vehicles and used cars are still prohibited.

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/la-ue-no-podra-ingresar-a-ecuador-bienes-usados-XK815066



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The port channel, all ready for 2019

Posted On31 Oct 2016

For the first time, Puerto Bolivar received an international cruise

Posted On31 Oct 2016

Contracts for $ 223 million included signs of the PAIS party

Posted On31 Oct 2016

Properties of people linked to the Esmeraldas refinery case are seized

Posted On31 Oct 2016

Border stores obtain supplies for this holiday

Posted On31 Oct 2016

Alex Bravo and Carlos Pareja received payments from 11 companies

Posted On31 Oct 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net