A court found two former officers guilty in the degree of authors

Former commander general of the National Police, Fausto T., and former Lieutenant Alexis C., were sentenced to 13 years and three months imprisonment, as perpetrators of organized crime. The reading of the resolution for the sale of police transfers was held Monday at the National Court.

Also, Judge Maritza Romero issued a judgment of 9 years and three months for other nine people processed as coauthors. For Mary B., the only civil processed as coauthor, the penalty is five years. Whereas for three other defendants, who benefited from active collaboration, the sentence is ten months. Judge Maritza Romero ordered the sale of goods of the accused and to seek the public apology to the National Police in a televised ceremony.

The Provincial Court of Pichincha, after reviewing the evidence presented by the prosecution and the defense of 14 police officers and a civilian, in the case of the alleged sale of police transfers, declared the guilt of those involved. Maritza Romero, Judge of the Court, began at 15:30 yesterday reading the reasoned judgment of the crime of organized crime. The judicial authority detailed the acts committed by each of the accused according to the evidence presented by the prosecution

