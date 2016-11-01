CNE warns pollsters and media about election forecasts

The National Electoral Council (CNE) warned companies that conduct surveys and election forecasts that they must be registered with the agency before making public “any results” on preferences for the candidates who will participate in the elections of 2017.

“We will not limit the information delivery, but we will determine responsible information channels,” said yesterday the president of the CNE, Juan Pablo Pozo, during a meeting with the media.

The authority considered ‘essential’ that the CNE could identify the sample or cases of persons consulted, to avoid that any unfounded data is published.

It recalled that Article 303 of the Code of Democracy provides that firms engaged in this activity must be registered with the CNE. Otherwise, they could be fined or even suspended.

Pozo also recalled that, according to the rule, forecasts or surveys may be disclosed until ten days before the election (which is February 19, 2017), and on the election day exit polls will be allowed.

The official said he was “concerned” that data obtained by pollsters that are not yet registered are published in the media “with no degree of responsibility.”

Source: http://www.eluniverso. com/noticias/2016/11/01/nota/ 5885605/cne-advierte- encuestadoras-medios-sobre- pronosticos-electorales