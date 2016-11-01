Artículo anterior
Ecuadorian Metallica fans shouted “Out Correa Out” at the end of the concert
Publicado el 01 Nov 2016
Ni sabes que corean en el concierto de Metallica @MashiRafael #fueraCorreaFuera pic.twitter.com/oAMPMK9ADP
— Romel Guerra (@romel2k81) 30 de octubre de 2016
Several videos were uploaded on social networks of the Metallica concert in Ecuador on October 29, 2016.
Near the end of the show and before the rock group left the stage, several of their fans shouted: “out Correa out.”
It is estimated that about 25 thousand people attended the concert held at the Bicentennial Park.
