Ecuadorian Metallica fans shouted “Out Correa Out” at the end of the concert

Several videos were uploaded on social networks of the Metallica concert in Ecuador on October 29, 2016.

Near the end of the show and before the rock group left the stage, several of their fans shouted: “out Correa out.”

It is estimated that about 25 thousand people attended the concert held at the Bicentennial Park.

