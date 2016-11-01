The holiday, an opportunity for Manabi and Esmeraldas
More than 50% of that infrastructure is close to the beaches. In Portoviejo, for example, there is Crucita with over 20 hotels of categories A and B, according to Sara Fernandez, director of Municipal Tourism. Until last week, the 50% was already booked, she said. Various activities are organized in Manta, which starts today with the election of Miss Manta offered. Tomorrow, in the Perpetuo Socorro sector, the Festival of Colada Morada will be held. This resort expects the visit of more than 10,000 tourists during the holiday. Brenda Teran, Director of Tourism of the county, considers that this would help to revive the hotel sector, affected in a 20% after the earthquake.
Source: http://www.elcomercio.