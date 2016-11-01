The industry exported 10,000 tons of PET plastic 

Knowing the full cycle of plastic recycling carried out by the Intercia company was the reason for the visit made yesterday by Santiago Leon, Minister of Industry and Productivity, to the company plant located on the road to Daule.

Leon, along with Xavier Ycaza, general manager of the enterprise, toured the recycling areas of plastic bottles type PET (polyethylene terephthalate) nonreturnable, the factory collects through the seven centers operating in the country, which also processes paper and cardboard, electrical and electronic waste. In all the three processes, Intercia, with 15 years in the business, generates more than 100,000 metric tons (mt) of recycled product annually, says its manager.

Plastic bottles are put under a process of grinding, washing, drying and converted into PET flakes forms. 15,000 tons are obtained per year. Of this total production, 10,000 tons are imported to markets in America and Europe, where they are transformed into bands, sheets, textile fibers and other processed products. The remaining 5,000 mt, passes to a machine the Intercia company acquired more than two years ago and makes compact pellets which are called PET resin food grade, that according to a strategic agreement, are sold to the company Arca Continental for Coca-Cola containers, Ycaza explained.



“We provide Coca-Cola about 4,500 tons per year of bottle grade resin. They use the 25% of that material in their packaging production. This benefits the country because imports of virgin resin are reduced, contributing to the environment and creates jobs to those in the activity,” he added.

