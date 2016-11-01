The police arrested 12 people who would be related to the domestic and international traffic of cocaine
Once the drugs entered the country, he took it to Atuntaqui, the location of his collection center. There, the substance would have been camouflaged in handicrafts, clothing and other items (known as parallel mails) to be transferred to Pichincha, Guayas, Carchi, Imbabura, Tungurahua, Chimborazo, and Sucumbios. In Quito, the drug would have been distributed in areas such as La Bota, Carapungo, El Recreo, Santa Rita, Chillogallo and La Ecuatoriana. For the transfer of the alkaloid abroad, the organization would have used human couriers. That is, people would have transported the drug on their clothing or luggage through airports in Quito and Guayaquil. According to investigations, the destinations have been five countries in the Americas and six in Europe.
