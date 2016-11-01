The websites owned by media will be observed by the CNE

The electoral rules to control advertising on the Internet were defined. The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Juan Pablo Pozo, recalled yesterday, October 31, 2016, that social networks are far from their control, but there are exceptions. “There is a decision of the Constitutional Court which reminds us that our competition is not to regulate non-traditional media,” he said. The head of the electoral body expects that political actors make a “good use” of digital tools, so they do not become “anonymous lampoons.” However, Pozo made a remark.

In the case of traditional media that also have Internet sites, they shall refrain from making a double advertising for a candidate. “They can not say that they comply with the law concerning the newspaper, but they do not comply with the provision for websites.” Johanna Ordonez, director of the CNE electoral promotion, said that advertising on sites was one of the concerns of political organizations in training workshops. The traditional media that broadcast a program and do the same, live, on their websites, will not incur into infringements if the advertising is repeated. Otherwise, if an advertising is broadcasted in another schedule, they could face sanctions.

