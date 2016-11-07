Alvaro Noboa proposes the union among other presidential hopefuls

Presidential candidate Alvaro Noboa suggested the union of the other candidates to choose a single representative for the elections of 2017.

At a press conference, the Guayaquil businessman said that several surveys have something in common. Candidates Guillermo Lasso, Paco Moncayo, Cynthia Viteri and he, obtained 40% of support and that “is the great opportunity to win in the first round” against the 25% achieved by Lenin Moreno.

Noboa said that if they decide that he should not be the candidate “I will accept it with joy, since Ecuador will be the great winner.”

Alvaro Noboa announced his candidacy last October 22 during the National Convention of his party Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante.