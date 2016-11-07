Correa defends Jorge Glas and attacks journalist Tania Tinoco during his weekly address

Rafael Correa referred to the questions raised by journalist Tania Tinoco regarding articles published in the newspaper La Estrella de Panama, which stated that there would be three secret files that involve the Vice President of Ecuador, Jorge Glas, in illegal activities, such as money laundering.

Correa´s criticism raised against Daily La Estrella, the second largest in Panama, founded in 1849 and which published this:

“Secret Files I: A report of the Panamanian authorities involving the vice president of Ecuador Jorge Glas. Everything indicates that it is severe and compromising.”

Secret Files II: The legal secretary of the Ecuadorian Presidency was here last week trying to prevent the leaking of this report. It includes activities such as money laundering.

Secret Files III: The government of Rafael Correa wants to prevent the release of that report because right now it is preparing for a political campaign.”

Before this publication of the Panamanian daily, the renowned journalist of Ecuavisa Tania Tinoco made some comments on her Twitter account.

These observations annoyed Correa who came to the defense of his vice president, Jorge Glas.

During his weekly address, Correa made an appeal “to rebel against such corrupt and irresponsible press, full of bad faith.”

He wondered: “How is it possible that they take their information from a gossip column of a Panamanian tabloid?”

He referred to journalist Tania Tinoco: “does she have a show instead of a head?”

Correa ended by asserting: “Mrs. Tinoco we invite you to demonstrate that this is true, or the corrupt one will be you by repeating crap without any foundation.

Why don´t you inaugurate ethics and intelligence? This lady is not very smart.”



