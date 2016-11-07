Japan is interested in the Ecuadorian cocoa

The world’s fifth largest chocolate maker is interested in acquiring directly fine national cocoa aroma of Ecuador, because of its fruity and floral characteristics, besides the quality of the fruit.

For this purpose, a delegation of the Meiji chocolate industry, a Japanese company, visited the country in late October, to analyze the option to source directly from fine flavor cocoa, through direct work with collection centers of small producers.

To fulfill the objectives of the visit various activities were conducted. For example, on October 24, the delegation met with authorities of the Reactivation Project for Coffee and National Cocoa Fine Aroma, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (Magap).

The representatives of the Japanese company also attended a presentation on breeding and conservation of germplasm of cocoa, in charge of James Quiroz, of the National Institute of Agricultural Research (INIAP). (I)

Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/economia-ecuador- japon-cacao- produccionnacional-BH832333