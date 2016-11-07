BREAKING NEWS

Japan is interested in the Ecuadorian cocoa

Publicado el 07 Nov 2016
Por :
cacoa-ecuatoriano-ecuadortimes
The world’s fifth largest chocolate maker is interested in acquiring directly fine national cocoa aroma of Ecuador, because of its fruity and floral characteristics, besides the quality of the fruit.
For this purpose, a delegation of the Meiji chocolate industry, a Japanese company, visited the country in late October, to analyze the option to source directly from fine flavor cocoa, through direct work with collection centers of small producers.

To fulfill the objectives of the visit various activities were conducted. For example, on October 24, the delegation met with authorities of the Reactivation Project for Coffee and National Cocoa Fine Aroma, implemented by the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries (Magap).
The representatives of the Japanese company also attended a presentation on breeding and conservation of germplasm of cocoa, in charge of James Quiroz, of the National Institute of Agricultural Research (INIAP). (I)

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/economia/economia-ecuador-japon-cacao-produccionnacional-BH832333



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Rafael Correa and Gustavo Jalkh are summoned in a process

Posted On07 Nov 2016

Correa defends Jorge Glas and attacks journalist Tania Tinoco during his weekly address

Posted On07 Nov 2016

The Chinese company CETC that sold radars demands $ 280 million to Ecuador

Posted On07 Nov 2016

The holiday, an opportunity for Manabi and Esmeraldas

Posted On01 Nov 2016

Agreement with the European Union eliminates tariffs on spirits

Posted On01 Nov 2016

The police arrested 12 people who would be related to the domestic and international traffic of cocaine

Posted On01 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net