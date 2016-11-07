BREAKING NEWS

The agreement with the EU brings a change for medicine

Publicado el 07 Nov 2016
Por :
d-hontl-ecauadortimes
In the market, a drug that has an expired invention patent can be sold in two ways: like a generic or like a branded medicine. However, the agreement with the European Union, the country expects to sign Friday, shortens the gap of that difference. Now all generic products shall be identified as such.

“To give an example, if you buy Mucosolvan®, that drug brand shall also be identified as a generic drug.” The explanation comes from Miguel Palacios, executive director of the Association of Ecuadorian Pharmaceutical Laboratories (ALFE), who estimates that after this resolution, about 80% of drugs produced in the country will have to reflect on their labels the legend of a generic drug.

