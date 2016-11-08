Alvaro Noboa proposes the fusion of the four presidential hopefuls

The presidential candidate for the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party, Alvaro Noboa, announced yesterday that he was willing to depose his nomination if the three other candidates did the same and chose one among all.

He was referring to Guillermo Lasso, Cynthia Viteri, and Paco Moncayo, who together with Noboa – according to him – would reach more than 40% of the electoral preferences, and thus, defeated the candidate of the ruling party Lenin Moreno in the first round.

“This the great opportunity for us, who want a change, to win in the first round, the only thing we have to do is give up our vanities, give up our ambitions and choose a single candidate,” Noboa said in a press conference.

The pre-candidate of the AEA party indicated that if Lasso, Viteri, and Moncayo “decide that it is not me, I will accept it with joy because Ecuador will be the grand winner; There is not much time to make this decision … “, said the businessman.



