An Army Corporal of Salinas was killed in an explosion at the Latacunga barracks

At 06:41 last Monday there was an explosion in the Brigade of the Patria Special Forces, located in Lactacunga, where the Army Corporal Felix Echeverria Martinez died.

In the military compound, the movement was intense after the event, because units of different institutions accessed the place, as personnel specialized in explosives, either of the National Police, the Fire Brigade, as well as relatives of the militaries who were assigned there. The latter went to see if their relatives were among the five wounded. There were also some helicopters overflying the area.

The removal of the body of the deceased military took hours. At midday, it still remained under the rubble, according to Masa, who along with her daughter Mayra Alexandra hoped that the paperwork would be carried out to take him to Quito for his funeral. She says he leaves a 5-year-old child in the orphanage.

