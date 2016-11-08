BREAKING NEWS

Judge orders preventive custody for Carlos Pareja’s son and sister in the Petroecuador case

Publicado el 08 Nov 2016
Por :
ev211016fd02_10349931
Judge Karen Matamoros ordered Monday the pretrial detention against Carlos Andres P., Yolanda P., Ramiro L. and Sonia C. because they failed to comply with the substitute measure of appearing three times a week before the judge of the case. The order was given to the A tax investigation into an alleged crime of bribery inside the public company Petroecuador.

The decision was adopted after a review hearing on measures requested by prosecutor Segundo Tibanlombo, as the Judiciary Council had informed him that these four people, including the son and sister of former Petroecuador Manager Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, who Is also being prosecuted for the crime of bribery, were not complying with the periodic appearances ordered by Judge Matamoros, on October 21. ,

Source: http://www.eluniverso.com/noticias/2016/11/07/nota/5893057/jueza-ordena-prision-preventiva-hijo-hermana-carlos-pareja-caso



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alvaro Noboa insists on a strong candidacy of the opposition

Posted On08 Nov 2016

Noboa has faith in the opposition and makes a new call for 'unity.'

Posted On08 Nov 2016

The Attorney General will request for information of Glas to Daily La Estrella

Posted On08 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa proposes the fusion of the four presidential hopefuls

Posted On08 Nov 2016

An Army Corporal of Salinas was killed in an explosion at the Latacunga barracks

Posted On08 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa proposes the union among other presidential hopefuls

Posted On07 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net