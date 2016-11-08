BREAKING NEWS

Noboa has faith in the opposition and makes a new call for ‘unity.’

Publicado el 08 Nov 2016
Por :
alvaro-noboa-expreso-ecuadprtimes
“We have to give up our vanities … our ambitions and merge in a single candidate.” With these words, the candidate of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party, Alvaro Noboa, put on the table his initiative of forming a new unit.
According to the Guayaquil businessman, the measure is intended to bring together the vote intention of the entire opposition, which he said would exceed 40%.
In the middle of the announcement, he let know that he considers himself as the best candidate to represent the hypothetical grouping.
This is not the first time that a political figure seeks to consolidate a united front. Months ago Jaime Nebot also tried to establish a unit. An idea that, according to Noboa, failed because “at that moment all considered themselves the winners.”
On who could be his companion of formula to face the elections of 2017, he asserted that at the moment there are “several precandidates” in a list.

 

Source: http://expreso.ec/actualidad/noboa-tiene-fe-en-la-oposicion-y-hace-un-nuevo-llamado-a-la-unidad-HG833955



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

The Attorney General will request for information of Glas to Daily La Estrella

Posted On08 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa proposes the fusion of the four presidential hopefuls

Posted On08 Nov 2016

An Army Corporal of Salinas was killed in an explosion at the Latacunga barracks

Posted On08 Nov 2016

Alvaro Noboa proposes the union among other presidential hopefuls

Posted On07 Nov 2016

Border traders are not satisfied with their sales

Posted On07 Nov 2016

Villavicencio 'They want me as a prisoner to prevent further revelations of corruption.'

Posted On07 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net