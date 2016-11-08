Noboa has faith in the opposition and makes a new call for ‘unity.’

“We have to give up our vanities … our ambitions and merge in a single candidate.” With these words, the candidate of the Adelante Ecuatoriano Adelante (AEA) party, Alvaro Noboa, put on the table his initiative of forming a new unit.

According to the Guayaquil businessman, the measure is intended to bring together the vote intention of the entire opposition, which he said would exceed 40%.

In the middle of the announcement, he let know that he considers himself as the best candidate to represent the hypothetical grouping.

This is not the first time that a political figure seeks to consolidate a united front. Months ago Jaime Nebot also tried to establish a unit. An idea that, according to Noboa, failed because “at that moment all considered themselves the winners.”

On who could be his companion of formula to face the elections of 2017, he asserted that at the moment there are “several precandidates” in a list.

Source: http://expreso.ec/ actualidad/noboa-tiene-fe-en- la-oposicion-y-hace-un-nuevo- llamado-a-la-unidad-HG833955