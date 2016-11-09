Ecuador, 10th in a regional connectivity ranking

The high growth of the Internet places the country in the number 10 of connectivity in a ranking of 17 countries in the region. Although the penetration figure is average, its annual growth rate is in the top five.

The report was published by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). This details that the connectivity figures of the country are polarized according to the zones. Urban sectors have an average of 40% of Internet access, while rural areas a 15%.

Daniel Faour, president of La Casa del Cable, a company that provides telecommunications solutions, talks about the need to continue promoting the country on this activity. The key, he says, is to work harder to achieve an “open, reliable and uncomplicated” connectivity infrastructure.

He explains that the tendency is that different types of networks offer better rates of speed and data transmission. Chile is the nation with the highest Internet penetration in the region.



Source: http://expreso.ec/ economia/ecuador-en-el-puesto- 10-en-un-ranking-regional-de- conectividad-IL836820