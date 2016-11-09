Ecuador will export for the first time vessels to the Panamanian market

The country’s largest shipyard, Astinave, is preparing to export three maritime vessels to Panama. It is the first sale of this type that Ecuador would target during its commercial career.

After an international bidding process, in which the shipbuilding company had to compete with firms from Mexico, Panama, New Zealand, China, and the Netherlands, the Ecuadorian company was able to sign a trade agreement with the Panama Canal Authority (ACP). The project started in October 2016 and will end in March 2017. In other words, the state company will have 150 days (five months) to deliver the three launches, a construction that, according to company executives, “will be done on time record.”

Aluminum passenger vessels will have the following technical characteristics: length 16 (m); Mango 5.16 (m); Draft 0.98 (m); Speed 23 knots; Capacity for six passengers and two crew members.

