Effects on sowing and livestock, due to drought in the Galapagos Islands

The effects on the agricultural sector due to the lack of rain for nine months would have motivated the declaration of emergency for this area in the Galapagos Islands. The action was carried out by the Emergency Operations Committee of the island after technical reports.

The 45.9% (5,510 hectares) of 11,126 hectares of grass would be affected by the lack of rains. In the livestock sector, 43% of cattle (4,270) are highly affected, and 52% (5,129) are moderately affected. Also, milk production has decreased by 55.9%, said Juan Carlos Guzman, Provincial Director of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Aquaculture and Fisheries (Magap).

The official said that the drought has also led to crop losses. Thus, 49.7% of the annual short cycle crop area is affected, while damage to the perennial crops surface reaches 74%, according to information from the Magap.

