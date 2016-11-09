BREAKING NEWS

In Guayaquil and Quito, the US elections were followed through the screens

Publicado el 09 Nov 2016
The Consulate General of the United States, in Guayaquil, organized an event for students of five universities Tuesday, to publicize details of the electoral processes of the North American country.
Consul Patricia Fietz indicated that there were also students from the Ecuadorian-North American Center of Guayaquil and an institute from Cuenca. “So that they learn what primary systems are like, what elections are like today, to know that it is not only to choose the President but the Senate, the Congress.”

In one of the halls of the Espiritu Santo University (UEES), the Consulate installed the information and snacks tables, as well as six giant screens that televised the transmissions of the vote count.
In Quito, US Ambassador Todd Chapman hosted a reception at the Swissotel, which had about 600 guests, to closely monitor the closure of the polls.
In his speech, the diplomat described this election as “historic,” he highlighted the role of the press during the public debate on the candidates’ proposals.
He added that the process “is guaranteed by the independence of the institutions” and by the supervision of more than 400 observers from around the world.

 

