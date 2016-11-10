Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy for the good of the country

“I have decided to abandon my presidential candidacy,” businessman Alvaro Noboa announced this afternoon at a press conference.

Noboa proposed last Monday the union of the three presidential hopefuls to choose a single candidate of the opposition for the elections of 2017.

“This is an example of detachment and political maturity, so Mr. Guillermo Lasso, Cinthya Viteri, and Paco Moncayo do the same and to name a single candidate of the opposition.”