BREAKING NEWS

Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy for the good of the country

Publicado el 10 Nov 2016
Por :
img_5396
“I have decided to abandon my presidential candidacy,” businessman Alvaro Noboa announced this afternoon at a press conference.
Noboa proposed last Monday the union of the three presidential hopefuls to choose a single candidate of the opposition for the elections of 2017.
“This is an example of detachment and political maturity, so Mr. Guillermo Lasso, Cinthya Viteri, and Paco Moncayo do the same and to name a single candidate of the opposition.”


Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Otto Icaza: "Mabe has a new partner to innovate."

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Petroecuador workers reject international oversight in case of corruption

Posted On10 Nov 2016

The Supervision Commission expects to receive Galo Chiriboga next week

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Ecuador hopes to have relations based on mutual respect with Trump´s government

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Attorney General´s Office opens investigation by evidence that was lost and was going to be submitted in the trial against three former officials of the FEF

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Sugar and dairy prices rise slightly in October

Posted On10 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net