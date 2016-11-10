Attorney General´s Office opens investigation by evidence that was lost and was going to be submitted in the trial against three former officials of the FEF

The report consists of eight pages. It was endorsed by experts of the Department of Criminalistics of the Police. They transcribed the testimony of Eugenio Figueredo, former president of the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), who is charged and tried in Uruguay for the worldwide corruption scandal called the FIFAgate. In February 2016, the sports leader appeared before the Ecuadorian prosecutor Diana Salazar, through a video conference.

He did so under an international criminal assistance, provided by the Prosecutor’s Office to attach it to the investigation for money laundering, against three former leaders of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF), including Luis Chiriboga, former president of Ecuafutbol. The testimony of Figueredo, which lasted 19 minutes, was one of the evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office was going to submit in the trial against the three former leaders. However, this did not happen, because three weeks ago, prosecutor Salazar informed to the judges of the Court that the minutes of that test “disappeared.”

