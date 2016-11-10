Correa to production cameras: “As long as I´m President you will have to pay taxes.”

President Rafael Correa referred on his Twitter account to an opinion article of Daily El Comercio titled: “Even the profits of workers are taxes for the state!” Faced with this fact, the Head of State described as “political horseplay.” However, he indicated that Ecuador is “in the Latin American average and almost half of Europe (37%). Truth: they have tripled profits and evasion is not tolerated.” Therefore he warned: “Remember ‘cameras’: as long as I´m President, you will have to pay taxes, and there will be no tax packages for the poor and bailouts for you.”



Source: http://www. eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/ politica/2/correa-recuerden- camaras-mientras-sea- presidente-tendran-que-pagar- impuestos