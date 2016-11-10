BREAKING NEWS

Ecuador hopes to have relations based on mutual respect with Trump´s government

Publicado el 10 Nov 2016
Por :
relaciones-con-eeuu-eecuadortimes
The Government of Ecuador, through the Foreign Ministry, congratulated the American people for holding Tuesday presidential, legislative and governor elections. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that the Ecuadorian government hopes to maintain relations based on mutual respect with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Presidents and leaders of Latin America congratulated Trump on Wednesday, wary of the tycoon who promised strict anti-immigration policies.
But in his first speech, after the results became official, at dawn, the multimillionaire populist adopted a serious and peaceful tone, bringing a message of reconciliation. Most polls ranked Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as a favorite, but the results at the polls gave the Republican party a victory, which will provide the nation’s 45th president.

Source: http://www.eltelegrafo.com.ec/noticias/mundo/9/ecuador-espera-tener-relaciones-basadas-en-respeto-mutuo-con-gobierno-de-trump



Share us in other Social Networks

Latest Video

Archives

Categories

Alvaro Noboa gives up his presidential candidacy for the good of the country

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Otto Icaza: "Mabe has a new partner to innovate."

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Petroecuador workers reject international oversight in case of corruption

Posted On10 Nov 2016

The Supervision Commission expects to receive Galo Chiriboga next week

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Attorney General´s Office opens investigation by evidence that was lost and was going to be submitted in the trial against three former officials of the FEF

Posted On10 Nov 2016

Sugar and dairy prices rise slightly in October

Posted On10 Nov 2016
Copyright © 2010 - 2014. All Rights Reserved. EcuadorTimes.net