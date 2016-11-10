Ecuador hopes to have relations based on mutual respect with Trump´s government

The Government of Ecuador, through the Foreign Ministry, congratulated the American people for holding Tuesday presidential, legislative and governor elections. In a statement, the Foreign Ministry noted that the Ecuadorian government hopes to maintain relations based on mutual respect with the administration of President-elect Donald Trump. Presidents and leaders of Latin America congratulated Trump on Wednesday, wary of the tycoon who promised strict anti-immigration policies.

But in his first speech, after the results became official, at dawn, the multimillionaire populist adopted a serious and peaceful tone, bringing a message of reconciliation. Most polls ranked Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton as a favorite, but the results at the polls gave the Republican party a victory, which will provide the nation’s 45th president.

