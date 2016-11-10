Former Glas´ adviser is accused of asking for bribes to distribute frequencies

The former adviser of vice-president Jorge Glas adviser and former councilor of the Cordicom, Marcos Parraga, is charged by the Public Ministry in a case of alleged corruption for asking kickbacks of $ 200,000, in exchange for the allocation of these frequencies.



Prosecutor Hugo Carvajal Torres filed the complaint against Parraga Quinteros, Diego Arellano Fuentes and Tulio Oldemar Muñoz Figueroa for this alleged crime. The latter is the general manager of COMARVISA, a Manabi Corporation of Radio, Press, and Television, a concessionaire of Television Manabita, Marejada Radio and Daily El Manaba, according to the website of the Superintendence of Companies.

According to Fundamedios, on October 26 of this year, a criminal case was opened with the number 17282-2016-05689 in the Judicial Unit of Criminal Guarantees for illicit association and a consequent arrest warrant ordered against Marcos Miguel Parraga Quintero. Muñoz Figueroa and Arellano Fuentes were already detained, while Parraga Quintero is a fugitive and without any impediment to leaving the country, according to the National Police website.

It was known that Parraga resigned as a CORDICOM adviser, on October 18 of this year, when he was already being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office and a few days before the criminal trial was opened and an arrest warrant was issued.