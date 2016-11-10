Otto Icaza: “Mabe has a new partner to innovate.”

Mabe has a new partner and is preparing to make new investments, and innovations in technology and eco-friendly products, said Otto Icaza, CEO of Mabe.

What is the percentage of national components in the products manufactured in Ecuador?

We produce induction and gas stoves. The other products are imported from Mexico, Colombia, and the United States. Regarding national products, the entire workforce is local. The imported components are 75% and the national 25%.

What do you produce most: gas or induction cookers?

Induction cookers.

Why?

Because of the program promoted by the Government. Although we also manufacture gas stoves for exportation.

What is the percentage of your exports?

We export 80% of production.

This implies that the sale of gas stoves was reduced.

Totally, because we have to pay 125% in tariffs by law.

But is it still necessary to conquer the market to opt for induction cookers?

This is a process. Some factors affect, such as the price of gas, which is still subsidized.

What investment have they made so far this year and for what?

We regularly invest in plant improvements. At the continental level, the company made the most substantial investment in five years, to make the new washing machines, that efficiently save water, up to 76%.

Have your sales gone down due to the recession?

We will have the same sales of last year because of the new technology we offer.